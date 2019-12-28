|
|
Edward "Zeke" Larsen, 78, of Oak Grove, MO, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Eden Heights Church in Independence, MO; burial in Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence. Memorial contributions may be made to Anita Larsen.
Zeke was born July 21, 1941, in Independence, MO, the son of Edward Julius and Lois Audentia (Smith) Larsen. He attended William Chrisman High School. In December 1962, Zeke married Anita Joy Fischer in Independence. He was an electrician and owned and operated Larsen Electric. He was also part owner of Omni Electric in Independence. Zeke was a member of Antique Aircraft Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, Independence Chamber of Commerce and Planning and Zoning. He also volunteered the electrical at Santa Caligon Days and SEPTFEST.
Zeke was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Frederick Niels and Mary Lou Larsen.
His survivors include his wife, Anita Larsen of the home; a son, Adam Larsen of Oak Grove; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jack Graham of Independence; three brothers: Dr. Stephen "Steve" and Dona Larsen, Daniel "Dan" and Rose Larsen, and Leif Peter "Pete" and Mary Ruth Larsen; a sister and brother-in-law, Anina and John Luff of Odessa, MO; three grandchildren: Whitney and Chris Knitter of New York, NY, Aaron Graham and fiancée Jamie Gisburne of Lee's Summit, MO, and Lily Schnakenberg of Kansas City.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019