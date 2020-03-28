|
Edward Lawrence Fitzgerald, Jr., 86, of Independence, MO passed away March 21, 2020 at St. Luke's East.
Edward was born in Hutchinson, KS to Dr. Edward L. Fitzgerald, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Linehan Fitzgerald on October 9, 1933. He worked as a Display Director at Pegues in Hutchinson, KS for many years, where he met his wife, Patricia McKee, and were married in Hutchinson, KS on June 3, 1961. Following their marriage, they moved to Kansas City, where they both started working for Hallmark Cards in 1963. He held positions of increasing responsibility in various areas of the country, including Chicago, Cleveland and Atlanta. He assumed his more recent duties in 1988 as Technical Specialist in Merchandising Store Architecture, retiring February 1993 after 30 years.
Ed enjoyed reading and working with computers. After retirement, he designed websites for local businesses, and moved to Independence in 1999, where he served on Country Meadows Home Association Board for two terms as Director at Large, and Architectural Control Chairman. He also spent many years repairing CMHA Sprinklers in the CMHA Patio Homes, with good friend, Maurice Fenimore.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Laura Ann Fitzgerald; three grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda and Brianna; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Levi; nieces, Patty Fitzgerald and Kerri Walker; nephews, John, Mike and Jim Fitzgerald; and multiple grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Fitzgerald, in 1991; sister, Ann Walker; and brother, Jack Fitzgerald.
When the current restrictions are lifted, the family will hold a Celebration of Life for their loving husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
