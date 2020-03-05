|
Edward (Ed) Lee Trader, 89, of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Allen, Texas.
He was born to parents Harley and Vivian (Wood) Trader, on July 14, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. Ed was a 1947 graduate of Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
On April 25, 1953, Ed married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Hoffman, and had three beautiful children, LeeAnn (Tom) Welch of Blue Springs, MO; Paul (Sandra) Trader of Allen, TX; Barry (Tammy) Trader of Columbia, MO; six grandchildren, Michelle (Will) Le of Arlington, VA; Amy Trader of Munich, Germany; Jessica Welch (Paul) Hernandez of Seminole, FL; Robert (Jordan) Trader of Arlington, VA; Matthew (Isabella) Trader of Richardson, TX; Nicholas Trader and Taylor Mathis of Allen, TX and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Le of Arlington, VA ; Kody, Kameron, and Dariann Hernandez of Seminole, FL.
Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954 aboard the ship U.S.S. Collet during the Korean War. Ed was employed at Bendix from 1956-1974 and ACGO (Allis Challmers) from 1974 until his retirement in 1993. Ed was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He enjoyed being with his family, going to the casino, watching the KC Chiefs and Royals and MU Tigers, and very much enjoyed meeting and talking with people, and telling stories.
Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth.
He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Bonnie, Harley, Mary, Bobby, Jackie, Don, and Judy.
Funeral services will be held at the Aria Cremation Services & Funeral Home, 19310 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 5, 2020