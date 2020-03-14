|
|
Edward R. Baze, 67, of Independence, MO, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home after a brief illness.
Ed was born on November 15, 1952, in Nevada, MO, to Clay Dryden and Madge Christine (Lyons) Baze. On June 21, 1975, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary P. Headrick. Ed grew up in Metz, MO and graduated from Metz High School in the class of 1970. He worked in the bakery industry first at Kroger, then Safeway, Waldon & Sons Food Brokerage and Associated Wholesale Grocers. His baked goods blessed countless community tables and he had a special knack for training bakers while opening new stores. He was known among family and friends for his fantastic cakes to mark life's many celebrations.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters: Lindsay and her husband Brandon Kinney, Stacy and her husband Tyler Church, and Stephanie and her husband Ray Choi; five beloved grandchildren; a sister Lora and her husband Gary Johnson; a brother John Baze; and many dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Carol Baze.
Since early childhood Ed has been a devoted member of the Christian Church. Over the years he has mentored many young Bible College students. He and Mary were known for their hospitality and generosity. Ed had a soft heart and flourished when caring for others. He was a guardian to his family and a comfort to those in need. Ed had a gigantic personality and his exuberance could light up a room. He has gone home to his eternal reward.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., with funeral service at 10 a.m., both Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Balltown Cemetery, Horton, MO.
Contributions may be made in his honor to East Side Christian Church, 2629 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64129.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 14, 2020