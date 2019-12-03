Home

Edwin "E.L." Dorris


1924 - 2019
Edwin "E.L." Dorris Obituary
Edwin "E.L." Dorris, 95, died at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona on November 21, 2019.

Born on May 29, 1924, E.L. spent many years living in Independence, Mo. He served in the Naval Air Force during World War II and the Air Force during the Korean War. He married Carolyn Myers and recently celebrated their 71st anniversary. E.L. and Carolyn had three sons: Mark, Rick and Kevin.

E.L. is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Rick and Kevin, grandchildren and great-children.

A celebration of life will be held on December 7, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 3, 2019
