Edwin James Marlowe, 89, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Community of Christ church in Oak Grove, MO.
Edwin James Marlowe, youngest child of Albert Arthur Marlowe and Violet May Gardner, was born October 4, 1929 in Windsor, Ontario. He grew up in Windsor, and attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa and Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Missouri, graduating with a business degree. After working as an accountant, Ed returned to college and graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a masters degree in elementary education. He taught for 32 years, teaching 6th grade for 16 years and 4th grade for the final 16 years, retiring in 1993.
While at Graceland College, Ed met Shirley Louise Ratcliffe from Arlington, Virginia. After both Ed and Shirley finished their schooling, they were married January 1, 1954 in Arlington. Following their marriage they settled in Kitchener, Ontario. Both of their sons, David Edwin Marlowe and Kenneth James Marlowe were born there.
In 1959, Ed and Shirley moved with their sons to Michigan, where they remained until they both retired. They moved to Grain Valley, Missouri in 1995. Shirley passed away December 1, 2013, one month before their 60th anniversary. Ed moved to an assisted living facility in Blue Springs, Missouri in 2018.
Ed was an elder in the Community of Christ church. He and Shirley were active in the church in both Michigan and in Missouri, at the Oak Grove Community of Christ. He and Shirley did a lot of volunteer work after retirement, through their church, Meals on Wheels, The Groves, and at St Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs, where he volunteered for more than 2 decades.
Ed's hobbies included sports, especially hockey, he was a fan of both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. He also coached a little league baseball team. He loved gardening, and most years had tomato plants. He enjoyed exercise into his eighties. Ed and Shirley visited much of the United States and Canada, took 2 trips to England (finding some of his mother's relatives) and a trip to Australia and New Zealand. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good pun.
Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Albert and Violet; and brother, Glenn Ruble and wife, Rose.
Surviving are his sons, David and wife, DeAnn of Belton, Missouri and Kenneth of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Larry Marlowe and wife, Dolly of Bancroft, Ontario; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 22, 2019