Elbert "Cricket" Chiddix
1921 - 2020
Elbert "Cricket" Chiddix, 99, formerly a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO.

He was born June 23, 1921 to Samual and Bernice (Johnson) Chiddix in Grain Valley, MO. Elbert was united in marriage to Patsy Preston on January 10, 1948 in Kansas City, MO, from that union three children were born Cheryl, Ed, and Arden. He worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital, Kansas City for 42 years as an Orderly. He was a member of the Grain Valley Christian Church, American Legion Post 499, Blue Springs, served on the Grain Valley Park Board and the Grain Valley Historical Society. Elbert proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. Elbert enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, and making cheesecake for his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Clutter and husband Charles of Hamilton, TX; sons, Edwin Chiddix and wife Susan of Blue Springs, MO, Charles Chiddix of Jefferson City, MO; grandchildren, Eddie Chiddix and wife Kerry of Waverly, MO, Shawn Chiddix and wife Jessica of Kansas City, MO, Heather Colwell of Garland, TX, Scott Clutter and wife Jenny of Frisco, TX, Stefaine Hilton and husband Mike of Blue Springs, MO; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Elbert is preceded in death by his wife Patsy Chiddix, of 72 years, his parents, siblings, Arnold, Louise Long, Lorene Eddins, Hazel Monahan, and granddaughter Jackie Decker.

Elbert's family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A private family committal service will be held following at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.

His family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Memories of Elbert and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
