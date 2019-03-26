Elda Marie (Carlile) Mader, 83, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.



Elda was born on November 14, 1935 to John C. and Gertrude M. (Smith) Carlile. Her mother passed at a young age and her oldest sister, Neva, raised Elda. She graduated from William Chrisman High School then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the Sanitarium School of Nursing. She worked for Independence Regional Hospital from 1957-1988 then went on to work as the house supervisor for John Knox Village from 1988- 1998. Elda always put others first and cared for each of her patients as if they were family. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, art, music, and nature. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. She sang in the women's choir at church and was the nurse at Camp Doniphan for many summers with the children. Elda was a woman of class, integrity, and compassion and will be deeply missed by many.



Her survivors include her daughter Melissa Mader-Schaefer and husband David of Lee's Summit, MO; son Michael Mader and wife LeeAnn of Independence, MO; grandchildren Danielle Schaefer, Marie Mader, Matthew Mader, John Paul Mader, Michael Mader, James Mader, and Leah Mader.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Neva McCurley and husband Don, Jack Carlile and wife Ethel, Earl Carlile and wife Millie, and Marcella Jackson and husband Lyle.



A memorial visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Good Shepherd Community of Christ 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO, 64133.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Salvation Army, Crossroads Independence, or Outreach International.



