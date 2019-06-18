|
Blue Springs resident Dawn Clavey, age 84, passed on after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer, on June 4, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Michael Ackley.
Born Eleanor Dawn Marshner on November 4, 1934 in Baltimore MD, to Henry and Lydia Marshner, Dawn graduated from Patterson Park High School in 1951, and married Westley Clavey on November 28, 1953. They lived in West Inverness in Dundalk MD with their five children. Dawn worked as an Administrative Assistant at Baltimore City Hospital for ten years. In 1977, they relocated to Kearneysville WV. She took a position as a Legal Secretary for Kuykendall & Associates in Winchester VA, and was a member of that office until 1998. She left Kearneysville after Westley passed in 1996, and resided in the Poconos, PA; Hagerstown, MD; and Lewes, DE; before putting down roots in Blue Springs in 2009.
She was an enthusiastic and devoted mother, and made herself a mother to any child, of any age, that crossed her threshold. She was an active member and tireless servant in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints (Community of Christ) for the entirety of her adult life. And she had a special, tender spot in her heart for birds and furry friends.
Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Westley Clavey, step-daughter Marion C Godfrey, mother Lydia Gluth, brother Robert L Marshner, step-father William C Gluth, granddaughter Christine M Clavey, and grandson Johen L Clavey.
She is survived, and lovingly remembered by her brother Bill (Channing); her children Westley, Jr (Phyllis), Dawn (Michael), Bruce, Mark (Michelle), and Tim; her grandchildren Charity, Luke, Daniel, Charles, Sarah (Alex), and Jennifer; and her great-grandson Sheamus.
A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, August 17, at the Osage Hills Congregation (Community of Christ), 27503 E Blue Mills Road, Sibley, MO 64088.
In lieu of flowers, memorial-donations may be made to your local hospice-center or animal-shelter.
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019