Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
Eleanore Minnie (Elsenrath) Huddleston


1928 - 2019
Eleanore Minnie (Elsenrath) Huddleston Obituary
Eleanore Minnie Huddleston (Elsenrath), 91, passed away peacefully at her home in the morning hours of September 19, 2019.

Eleanore is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Quincy Leeroy Huddleston, Jr. (Deacon), and her son William Douglas Huddleston.

Eleanore is lovingly remembered by her grandsons John and David (and wife Beckie) Huddleston, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m., with services at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 28 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements: Park Lawn 523-1234
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 25, 2019
