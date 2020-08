Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family



Elizabeth Bishop, 62, Raytown, Mo passed away August 4, 2020.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 10, at Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Mo. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Flat Creek Baptist Church, 30501 Carpenter Rd., Sedalia, MO 65301, with the Burial immediately following.



Arrangements: Heartland 816-313-1677



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store