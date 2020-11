Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Ann Christman, 92, of Independence, MO passed away November 16, 2020.



All services held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, Mo. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Rosary prayed at 10:45 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Arrangements: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 816-353-6555.



