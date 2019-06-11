Services Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St. S Independence , MO 64055 (816) 373-3600 Celebration of Life 5:30 PM Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City , MO View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Liston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Liston

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Liston, 99, of Independence, MO passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.



An intimate gathering for resident friends is planned for Saturday, June 15, at The Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence where Betty most recently resided. Another intimate gathering for resident friends will take place in the next few weeks at The Groves in Independence where Betty resided from August 2015 to August 2018.



A Memorial Celebration and potluck will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church, 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Interment will take place at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence, MO.



Betty was born July 19, 1919 in Chico, California to Lester Ralph "Ted" and Edna Elmeretta (Shoemaker) White. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School, obtained an Associates Degree from Graceland College and finished a Bachelors and Master's in education at Lake Erie College in Ohio. She married Balmer Scott Liston on January 7, 1940 in Kirtland, OH. .Betty and her husband were firm believers in service to others. They were sponsors of foreign exchange students from Brazil and most notably from Italy, where Betty kept a relationship with her "Italian son", Iano Cobianchi, through her entire life. Betty was a teacher of gifted children in Painesville, OH for over 20 years and received Teacher of the Year for the State of Ohio. In 1981, Betty and Scott moved to Independence, MO. During their retirement, they were missionaries in Japan and Korea. They enjoyed traveling with friends and their volunteer work. After her husband's passing in 1992, she continued to travel the world with family and friends. She remained in her Independence home until 2015 and continued serving her local community through volunteer work at The Community of Christ Auditorium and Temple and at The Groves to name a few. She was a member of Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church in Kansas City, MO. She was a Master Gardener. She loved being outdoors, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and knitting baby clothes. She also played the violin for the Heritage Philharmonic for over 25 years; and remained a contributing member until her passing. She moved to The Groves in 2015 and continued her volunteer work. In 2018, she moved to her Villages Assisted Living home, and remained there until her passing.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Balmer Scott Liston; her brother, Myron White, and brother, Theodore White.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Merrill) Nissen of Kansas City, MO, her son, Theodore (Sue) Liston of Fairfield, CA; her grandchildren, Michelle (Dana) Cunningham of Lee's Summit, MO, Scott (Jaime) Nissen of Blue Springs, MO, Dan (Takako) Nissen of Overland Park, KS, Greg Liston of Fairfield, CA, Steve (Jennifer) Hayes-Liston of Vancouver, WA, Steve Nissen of Blue Springs, MO; her great-grandchildren, Christian Nissen of Blue Springs, MO, Corey (Antonella) Marcks of North Kansas City, MO, Emma and Ryan Cunningham of Lee's Summit, MO, Kyle and Kiara Nissen of Overland Park, KS, and Rowan Hayes-Liston of Vancouver, WA; as well as her sister, Edna Mary Flynn of Shawnee, KS.



Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Mission Fund, Attn: Presiding Bishopric PO Box 1059 /Attn: Presiding Bishopric Independence, MO 64050, or Heritage Philharmonic, 4971 NE Goodview Circle #A Lee's Summit, MO 64064.



Please hold floral offerings until the Memorial service on July 19th.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on June 11, 2019