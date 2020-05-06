|
Elizabeth Anna Weidler (Diaz) Crosby went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was born in 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri, to German immigrant parents, Ernest and Hedwig Weidler, both deceased. She had three younger brothers; Ernest Jr. (deceased), John, and Ed (Debbie) Weidler. Elizabeth married Rudolph Diaz in September 1950, and they had four children; Richard (deceased), Joanell (Mark), Michael (Ceryse) and Carolyn. She also leaves her two step-children, Connie (Ron) Sebring and James Crosby, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
Rudolph passed in 1966 and left her a widow at 35 with four children to raise. She then began her retail career at Macy's Downtown. She always worked in the Men's Department and found much pleasure in picking the perfect shirt and tie for her customers. Macy's is where she met her second husband, Paul Crosby. They settled in Independence in a lovely home down the street from Harry Truman's house.
All who knew Liz will remember her wonderful hospitality and the pleasant times on her front porch. She loved to bake and share what she baked. Wouldn't we all like to have one of her delicious brownies now? She was a lifelong learner and loved to go to the library. Liz took so much pleasure in little things; a new bloom on a plant or birds splashing in her bird bath was pure happiness for her. A servant and caregiver to many, she was very involved at St. Mary's Church for decades. She belonged to the Altar Society, the Quilters of St. Mary's, and the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.
Elizabeth will always hold a special place in our hearts. Services are private, and we will have a celebration of her life at some time in the future. Donations in her name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 N Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050.
Published in The Examiner on May 6, 2020