Elizabeth (Liz) Kay McLeod passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on January 2nd, 2020 at the age of 74.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father (James E. Rice), her mother (Dorothy M. Winslow), her sister (Edna Harrington), and her brothers (James E. Rice II and Ernie Rice).
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Malcolm McLeod. They were married in Independence, MO on June 7th, 1963, at Fairmount Christian Church. Elizabeth is lovingly remembered by her daughter Pamela Painter and fiancé Brian Riddle, her son William McLeod and wife Sandy McLeod, her grandchildren
Christopher Painter and fiancée Cristal Hernandez, Kaitlin Webb and husband David Webb, Courtney McNally and husband Trey McNally, Jacob McLeod and girlfriend Madison Corlew, soon to be great-grandson Maverick McNally; and siblings Glenny
Sparks, William Rice and wife Mary, and Terry Ray Rice.
Elizabeth was born in Kansas City, MO on February 10th, 1945. She graduated from Raytown Senior High in 1963. She went on to work for Pace School Bus Services for 25 years. After retiring she went on to volunteer at Fairmount Food Pantry for 22 years, where she and her husband served as site managers. Elizabeth's favorite pastime was
spending time with her family, and being a grandmother. She enjoyed being involved with every activity her grandchildren participated in. Angels were very special to Liz. She could be found giving pocket angels to everyone who impacted her life. In their
earlier years, Liz and Mac enjoyed spending a lot of time square dancing, with friends.
The visitation will be held at Fairmount Christian Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6-8pm. The funeral service will be held at Fairmount Christian Church, where Mac and Liz have been lifelong members, serving in many capacities. Services will be
on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. at 11am, followed by a graveside service at Mt.
Washington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Community Services League at Fairmount Outreach 800 S. Hardy, Independence, MO 64053.
Online condolences at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020