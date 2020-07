Or Copy this URL to Share



Elizabeth L. Riley of Independence, MO passed away June 27, 2020.



Services are pending.



She will be missed very much by the three children: Connie Bergeron of Houma LA, Harold Mellen of Blue Springs and Michael Mellen of Independence and her three siblings, Perry Hicks, Cheryl Neil and Michael Hicks, all of Independence. We are all blessed that she was in our lives.



