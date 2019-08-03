|
|
Betty Lewis, 90, of Independence, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 4 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5 at 11 a.m. at Blue Springs Cemetery.
Betty was born June 29, 1929 in Independence, MO to L. Ted and Mercedease (Lowe) Noland. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1947 and then married her beloved husband, Harold "Dean" Lewis in 1950. Betty enjoyed working for several fabric stores throughout her life cutting what was probably close to a million yards of fabric. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to embroider, color, flower garden and make chocolate pies. She will be dearly missed by those that know her and love her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents; and her siblings, Robert L. Noland, Paul Noland, and Dorothy Stillwell.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Wanda L. Dunlap, Mary "Joann" (Harvey) Crawford, and Carol "Janie" Lewis; 5 grandchildren, Jeff (Sarah) Howe, Joshua Crawford, Cherie (David) Crawford, Susan (James) Carroll, and Patricia Dunlap; and 10 great-grandchildren, Shoni, Gavin, Chloe, Jacie, Kylie, Sara, Clark, Olivia, Diego, and Clayton.
Contributions may be made to in Memphis, TN.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 3, 2019