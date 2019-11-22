Home

New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Royer's New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Royer's New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO
Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (Stumfoll) Costigan


1942 - 2019
Elizabeth Louise "Betty" (Stumfoll) Costigan Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Costigan, 77, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO; burial in New Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at the funeral home.

Betty was born November 13, 1942, in Olathe, Kansas, the daughter of John F. and Lena M. (Westerlin) Stumfoll. She was a homemaker, loved to sew, and enjoyed many crafts. Betty was an excellent seamstress and embroiderer. She enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, and traveling the country with her husband, Roger. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and one brother.

Her survivors include six children: Michelle L. Thompson, Robert L. Thompson Jr. (Glenda), Cindy J. Downs (Willie), Karen Zumwalt (Kenny), Michelle Costigan-Allen, and Stephanie Costigan-Anspach (Kelley); nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019
