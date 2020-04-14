|
Elizabeth Chaney Overbey, 92, of Independence, MO, the youngest of seven children born to Dr. George William Chaney and Pearl G. (Shaffner) Chaney of Osceola, MO died April 4, 2020.
She requested cremation and private services.
Elizabeth's family taught her to read while she was very young. At age five, her father paid twenty-five cents tuition to the Osceola Public Schools in order for her to enter the first grade. During her formative years she participated in operettas, plays, volley ball, tennis, dancing, and swimming. For five years she played first chair clarinet and was in the marching band. At age fourteen she was the youngest student to be awarded the school's music medal. In the summer of 1943 she was asked to direct the town band. As a senior she was on the Student Council, Vice President of her class, and at sixteen graduated as class salutatorian. Elizabeth attended one year of college on a scholarship before beginning her career teaching multi-grade classes in one room schools in rural Missouri for six years.
After marriage in December of 1951, Elizabeth completed teaching the school year before joining her husband in Kansas City, MO and remained in the area until her passing. Elizabeth graduated from CMSC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree in Supervision and Elementary Administration. She continued advanced studies at UMKC, MU and Ottawa University. She served students, parents, teachers, and community a total of 17 teaching years and 24 years as an administrator. She took early retirement in order to be a caregiver for family and friends helping them for the next 28 years.
Elizabeth was a Presbyterian and for several years taught Junior High Bible classes. She was a member of KCASR, Life Member of PTA and Life Member of the St. Clair Co Historical Society. She served for three years on the Salvation Army School Board. In her personal time Elizabeth was an avid reader, and enjoyed genealogy research, traveling, scrap booking, beach combing, nature, picnics, sewing, and baking.
Survivors include her sister Margaret's three children and their families: Lynda R. Baedke (James) of Ankeny, IA; Lynden D. Monroe (Susan) of Midwest City, OK; and Mary Forrest of Midwest City, OK. Elizabeth also leaves many former co-workers, students and other friends.
