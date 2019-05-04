|
Ella Marie Sehrt, 95, of Independence, MO. died on May 2, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Mrs. Sehrt was born October 3, 1923, and lived in Independence her entire life. Ella worked in retail at The Jones Store for 17 years, retiring in 1985. She was a lifelong member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Alvin H. Sehrt, parents Henry and Ella Wieligman, a brother, Henry and 3 half-brothers, Clarence, Randolph and Dalbert, 1 infant half-brother and 1 infant sister.
She is survived by her son, Melvin (Linda) Sehrt, daughter, Marita (Jeff) Ray, grandchildren, Allen (Michele) Sehrt, Janet Short, Julie Sehrt, great-grandson, Brian (Haley) Short and 3 step-great-great grandchildren.
Services will be Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 727 N. Main St., Independence, MO. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 6, from 6-8 p.m., Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO.
The family suggests contributions to the Memorial Fund at St. Luke's United Church of Christ.
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2019