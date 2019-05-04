Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's United Church of Christ
727 N. Main St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Sehrt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Marie (Wieligman) Sehrt


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella Marie (Wieligman) Sehrt Obituary

Ella Marie Sehrt, 95, of Independence, MO. died on May 2, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Mrs. Sehrt was born October 3, 1923, and lived in Independence her entire life. Ella worked in retail at The Jones Store for 17 years, retiring in 1985. She was a lifelong member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Alvin H. Sehrt, parents Henry and Ella Wieligman, a brother, Henry and 3 half-brothers, Clarence, Randolph and Dalbert, 1 infant half-brother and 1 infant sister.

She is survived by her son, Melvin (Linda) Sehrt, daughter, Marita (Jeff) Ray, grandchildren, Allen (Michele) Sehrt, Janet Short, Julie Sehrt, great-grandson, Brian (Haley) Short and 3 step-great-great grandchildren.

Services will be Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 727 N. Main St., Independence, MO. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 6, from 6-8 p.m., Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO.

The family suggests contributions to the Memorial Fund at St. Luke's United Church of Christ.
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now