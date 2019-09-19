|
|
Ellen Jane Petrie, 88, Independence, MO passed away September 17, 2019.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 21 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 9349 E. 65th St., Raytown, MO 64133; interment at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. before the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the George and Ellen Jane Petrie Scholarship made payable to the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, 4200 Little Blue Pkwy., Ste. 340, Independence, MO 64057.
Jane was born August 14, 1931 to Howard and Natalie Ward. She graduated from Raytown High School and continued as an active "49er" until her passing. She graduated from CMSU with a Masters Degree in Education. She taught business and typing in the Raytown and Hickman Mills School Districts. Jane served her church for over fifty years in many capacities. She loved to travel and her favorite destination was Wyoming.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband George and her brother Eugene.
She is survived by her son Brian Petrie and wife Cindy; daughters Dawn Hayward and Lisa Brown; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 19, 2019