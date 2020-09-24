Ellen Novak, 96, Sugar Creek, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 10113 E. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass which will begin at 11 a.m. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the care received from Lumicare Hospice and a special mention of her compassionate nurse, Allie.
In lieu of flowers and in appreciation of a close family friend, Julie Huttinger, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.
Ellen was born May 18, 1924 in Independence, MO. She was the ninth of ten siblings. She was a Senior Accountant for Remington Arms/Lake City, retiring after 36 years. She married Anthony "Tony" Novak in 1942. She was a member of St. Ann's Parish, 25 Year Club, and MOMA's Club. She was an avid fan of the KC Royals and the KC Chiefs. She and her sister, Katie, attended Royals games for many years.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna Lukomski; her husband, Anthony "Tony" Novak; and all nine of her siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Chapman of the home; grandchildren, James Chapman (wife Tandy), and Toni Rose; great-grandchildren, Mitch and Max Chapman, Claire and Laney Rose; niece and Goddaughter, Nita Mihelic, and many other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900