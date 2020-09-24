1/
Ellen Novak
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Novak, 96, Sugar Creek, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 10113 E. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass which will begin at 11 a.m. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the care received from Lumicare Hospice and a special mention of her compassionate nurse, Allie.

In lieu of flowers and in appreciation of a close family friend, Julie Huttinger, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Ellen was born May 18, 1924 in Independence, MO. She was the ninth of ten siblings. She was a Senior Accountant for Remington Arms/Lake City, retiring after 36 years. She married Anthony "Tony" Novak in 1942. She was a member of St. Ann's Parish, 25 Year Club, and MOMA's Club. She was an avid fan of the KC Royals and the KC Chiefs. She and her sister, Katie, attended Royals games for many years.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna Lukomski; her husband, Anthony "Tony" Novak; and all nine of her siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Chapman of the home; grandchildren, James Chapman (wife Tandy), and Toni Rose; great-grandchildren, Mitch and Max Chapman, Claire and Laney Rose; niece and Goddaughter, Nita Mihelic, and many other nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved