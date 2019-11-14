|
Ellis Carman Storms, formerly of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL.
Ellis was born October 11, 1939 to Ellis and Hazel Storms.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Terri, as well as his parents and brother Vince.
His is survived by his two sons Jeff and wife Eileen of Humble, TX and Chris and wife Audra of Lake Lotawana, MO; three sisters Patricia Burk and husband Bob of Pea Ridge, AR, Virginia Storms of Las Vegas, NV and Elaine Vagner of Merriam, KS; four grandchildren Alec, Megan, Austin and Michael, who he loved and enjoyed watching grow up into adults.
Ellis graduated from Northeast High School in 1957 and remained close friends with some of his classmates. Upon graduation he served as a Paratrooper in the United States Army stationed in Fort Bragg, NC and Fort Wainwright, AK. Upon being honorably discharged he returned to Independence to raise a family and start a career. He graduated from Finlay Engineering College and went to work for Armco Steel, and retired from Florida Wire and Cable in 2004.
He cherished the lifetime friendships that he made with his Armco coworkers. In retirement, he and Terri enjoyed traveling with friends and visiting friends across the country. He cherished the friends he made while living in Missouri, Ohio and finally in Florida. The family would like to thank his friends from Florida who have helped to look after him for the last year and a half.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel at 18020 E 39th St in Independence, MO. Interment will immediately follow the service at Mount Washington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the .
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 14, 2019