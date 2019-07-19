|
Ellis E. Kendrick, 70, of Liberty, MO. passed away July 16, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will precede the Mass from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Sensational Hope or Pawsitive Tails.
Ellis was born October 4, 1948, in Warrensburg, Mo. to Donald and Helen (Weaver) Kendrick. He served over 40 years as a public school educator and administrator in various districts in Kansas and Missouri. Those districts include Warrensburg, Wabaunsee, Argonia, Adrian, Orrick, and ultimately retired from Glendale Elementary School in Independence, MO. After retirement, his passion was model cars, resin sculpting, and spending time with his family, and his two dogs, Zoe and Maisie. Prior to the death of his loving wife, Carrol, they enjoyed traveling, camping, crafting, and spending time with their grandchildren.
Preceding Ellis in death was Carrol, his parents, and his dogs, Jenny and Zoe.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Meggin and Erich Finkeldei, step-children, Robin Hale, Matt and Jeramy McNeely, brother, Don Kendrick, six grandchildren, a niece and nephew and his puppy, Maisie.
Memories of Ellis and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on July 19, 2019