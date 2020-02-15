|
Elmer L. Rawlins, 83, of Independence, Missouri passed away on February 9, 2020.
Elmer was born October 26,1936 to George Rawlins and Laura Lucy (Rogers) Rawlins in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was one of seven children. He moved to Independence at the age of 9 and has lived in the area most of his life.
He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1954, attended Graceland University and Central Missouri State University before enlisting in the Air Force in 1959. He was proudly serving his country when he met his bride Shirley Rogers Rawlins. They married in 1961 and raised their 4 children. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Elmer was very active in the RLDS church and later the Restoration branches and served in the priesthood and as treasurer for many years. He was a true servant of Jesus Christ and strived to be perfect in his Savior's eyes. His love for God was passed on to his children as he taught them to pray and to know God. He was most passionate about spreading the word of God, especially the writings in the Book of Mormon.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Laura Lucy Rawlins, brothers George and Fred Rawlins and sister Mary Gaffield.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Rogers Rawlins, his son and daughter in law Kerry and Elizabeth Rawlins, son Daniel Rawlins, daughter and son in law Sharlene and Julius Brazil, daughter and son in law Janene and Steve Nalivaiko, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 sisters Rogene Rawlins, Donna Giese and Naomi Davis, several brothers and sisters in law and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mr. Rawlins will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Remnant Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at the church. Interment Swan Lake Memorial Park.
Donations can be made to Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' Needy Fund in honor of Mr. Elmer Rawlins.
Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 816-463-4030.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020