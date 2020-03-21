|
Elva Winifred Snow, 94, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020.
Elva was born April 12, 1925 in Phoenix, AZ to Chester C. and Laura W. (Coberly) Barrington. She earned a degree in Accounting from Graceland College. Once her sons were independent, she worked as a bookkeeper for Owen Lumber Co. Elva married her sweetie, Lilburn A. Snow, on December 16, 1949 and they celebrated 66 happy years together. They shared the "you wash and I dry" philosophy of marriage that served as a great example for their kids and grandkids. She always wanted daughters and was very pleased when her 4 sons married and granted her wish.
Elva's life was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed playing games, invented some, and was a master at playing cards including "Oh Hell" and "Solitaire." She taught her kids and grandkids how to play many games, and along with those games, came a lot of life lessons. She lived by the philosophy of "it's just a lump in the oatmeal not in the breast" after surviving breast cancer. Elva loved owls, American Indian art & jewelry, writing creative birthday poems, swimming, the Royals and anything purple.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lilburn, brother Clarence Alfred (Al) Barrington and sister, Margie Johnson.
She is survived by her 4 sons and their wives, Glen & Zsuzsanna Snow, Keith & Sharon Snow, Dennis & Molly Snow and Victor & Karla Snow, as well as 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
There will be a visitation and celebration of Elva's life at a future date. Our family would like to thank the staff at John Knox who cared for Elva and loved her like family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements by Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2020