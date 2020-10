Or Copy this URL to Share



Emilie Jayne Schall (Adkins), born on October 25, 1935, passed away on June 28, 2020.



Emilie is survived by her brother, James Robert Adkins of Independence; Her daughters, Lisa Jayne Schall of Independence and Katharyn Schall Grill of Burbank, California; 2 granddaughters, Emilie Rachel and Emma Katharyn, 1 grandson Jackson Rudolph and a great-granddaughter Sadie Lynn.



Services will be held on October 25, 2020 at NOON at Pleasant View Christian Church: 19114 East Salisbury Rd, Independence MO 64056, 816-796-3489



The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PVCC in memory of Emilie; the mailing address is: PVCC, PO Box 2030, Independence MO 64055-0230.



