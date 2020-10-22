1/
Emilie Jayne (Adkins) Schall
1935 - 2020
Emilie Jayne Schall (Adkins), born on October 25, 1935, passed away on June 28, 2020.

Emilie is survived by her brother, James Robert Adkins of Independence; Her daughters, Lisa Jayne Schall of Independence and Katharyn Schall Grill of Burbank, California; 2 granddaughters, Emilie Rachel and Emma Katharyn, 1 grandson Jackson Rudolph and a great-granddaughter Sadie Lynn.

Services will be held on October 25, 2020 at NOON at Pleasant View Christian Church: 19114 East Salisbury Rd, Independence MO 64056, 816-796-3489

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PVCC in memory of Emilie; the mailing address is: PVCC, PO Box 2030, Independence MO 64055-0230.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Service
12:00 PM
Pleasant View Christian Church
