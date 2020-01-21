|
Emily Kay "Katie" Major 63 of Blue Springs, MO passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 2pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 1pm, until service time Saturday at the chapel. Donations may be made in her name to the .
Katie was born October 9, 1956 in Appalachia, VA to Samuel and Virginia (Jenkins) Church. She had worked for Hallmark Cards for 35 years until she retired in 2015 as a traffic coordinator. She enjoyed reading, bible study, shopping and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She had attended Calvary Temple. Katie was an amazing women and matriarch of the family who took care of everyone around her. She never met anyone that she wasn't willing to help. She and Jeff shared 43 love filled years of marriage and she took no greater pride than the pride in her family.
She will be deeply missed by; her husband, Jeff Major of the home; 2 daughters, Lindsey Wrobleski and husband Ryan of Grain Valley, MO and Shannon Szymanski and husband Matt of Phoenix, AZ; a son, Matthew Major of Blue Springs, MO; a sister, Barbara Rowe of Lenexa, KS; 5 grandchildren, Ethan and Alyssa Szymanski and Bryson, Case and Finley Wrobleski; 2 brothers-in-law, Jack and Linda Major and Louis Kellner; 2 nephews Barry Kroenke and Brian Kroenke and nieces, Paige Kroenke, McKenzie Mulvihill, Tracy Dickens, Mindy Kellner, Holly Spicer, Ashlee Kellner and Kelly Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Virginia and Bud Mulkins, father, Samuel Church, 2 brothers, Gary Church and Jesse Church and sister Patricia Church-Kroenke.
