Edna "Mae" LaMastres, 85 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Rosewood Health Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Friday at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600