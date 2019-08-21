Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Eric Christopher Kennedy


1963 - 2019
Eric Christopher Kennedy Obituary

Eric Christopher Kennedy, 56, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, August 17, 2019 at the John Knox Care Center in Lee's Summit, MO.

A memorial service celebrating Eric's life will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. The family will have the inurnment at a later date.

Memories of Eric and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019
