Eric Christopher Kennedy, 56, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, August 17, 2019 at the John Knox Care Center in Lee's Summit, MO.
A memorial service celebrating Eric's life will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. The family will have the inurnment at a later date.
Memories of Eric and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019