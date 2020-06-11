Eric Shane Miller
1975 - 2020
Eric "Shane" Miller, 44, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 27, 1975 in Kansas City, MO. Shane graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1994, where he played varsity soccer as well as trumpet in the Golden Regiment. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Rockhurst College, where he was an active member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity. Shane worked as a senior legal strategy and solutions consultant and also had a real-estate license. He enjoyed cycling, musical entertainment, nature and horticulture, and adventuring with his boxers. Shane was raised by his mother and grandparents, all of whom he watched over, dearly loved, and cherished.

He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Miller of Blue Springs, MO; brother, Christopher A. Miller (Wendy) of Ft. Smith, AR; partner, Kristine Eklund of Lee's Summit, MO; stand in father, John J. Miller (Debbie) of Oak Grove, MO.

His family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. T

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Powell Gardens or The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Memories of Shane and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
JUN
13
Burial
Blue Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
