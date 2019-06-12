|
|
A life well lived.
Esther Dempsey, age 91, departed this life June 7, 2019, at the Rosewood Health Center in Independence.
She was born October 3, 1927, to Myron and Grace Holman in Dixfield, ME. When she was three her family moved to Atherton, MO, where her father headed the poultry aspect of a church sponsored agricultural community. Independence has been her home since.
She excelled in her studies and was active in reporting and producing the student newspaper and year book in high school. She graduated with honors from Chrisman High School in 1945 and the University of Missouri in 1949.
At the end of her senior year the dean of the College of Education called her in for a special interview. He explained that his greatest frustration was that nearly all his highly gifted students saw education as good background for their later studies in more rewarding and prestigious professions like journalism, law, or politics. Esther was that rare gifted student in education that actually intended to teach. He wanted to learn her thinking for clues on how he might entice other gifted students to make teaching their career.
Soon after graduation she married her college sweetheart, Elbert Dempsey, also of Independence. They are extremely proud of their three children and spouses: Craig married Rebecca, Cheryl married David Taff, and John married Sandy. That led to seven of the world's most remarkable grandchildren. Other grandparents have other theories but this is Esther's story.
In her thirties she and Elbert became involved in a city reform movement. She was captain of the largest precinct in Independence, with about ten times as many voters as precincts in the older part of the city. One of Elbert's fondest possessions is a movie he shot of the ecstatic look on Esther's face as she arrived at head-quarters election night waving the vote count proving that her huge precinct scored an overwhelming victory proving reform would win. Later she agreed with Elbert to take money they had saved for new furniture and spend it on a trip to the National Municipal League convention. That is where Elbert and Jerry Winship won the first All-American City Award for
Independence.
After her youngest child entered high school, Esther returned to teaching. She was the expert other English teachers often relied on at the Raytown High School. Even after she retired 21 years later, when she went to any business in the Raytown or Independence area, there was a good chance a former student worked there. It was a moving thing to see how uniformly students would maneuver things to be the one to serve their beloved Mrs. Dempsey.
After Esther had retired from teaching she and her husband were selected to be co- pastors of the East 39th Street congregation of the Community of Christ. In her previous role as congregational director of education she was conscious of major building needs. Her husband as a lay minister had served as pastor in several congregations with building programs. He looked forward to focus on the finer things of the gospel with no building program. Esther caused him to see the light; the building committee agreed;
Esther's $440,000 building project was completed in her term as pastor.
Esther was the first female pastor anyone in the congregation had experienced. Some men were pleasantly surprised the sky did not fall. Some women were pleased that they finally had a pastor who understood where they were coming from on some issues. The arrangement worked so well the congregation has had three other husband/wife pastoral teams since.
Just a week before she died the staff told us that a middle aged man was on her floor tending to other business. He saw her name on her door and went in to tell her how much her influence had benefited his life. She had no memory of the man or anything he talked about. But Esther, being Esther, found peace in this reminder that her life had been a blessing to many.
A celebration of Esther's life will be held Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m., at the Community of Christ, 15006 East 39th Street.
Published in The Examiner on June 12, 2019