Ethel Graham, 102, of Estes Park, died on August 17, 2019 at Good Samaritan Village in Estes Park, CO she was 102 years old.
Ethel Louise Hicklin was born March 4, 1917, in Kansas City, KS. Her parents were Ernest and Ruby (Drennon) Hicklin. Ethel graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS, in 1934. Growing up, she won many singing contests and sang in a trio for a live weekly radio show. She went to Hollywood at age 18 for an audition with MGM studios which resulted in a contract offer to sing in production musicals. She turned that down and returned to Kansas City to pursue a relationship with Charles Vincent Graham, whom she married May 23, 1937.
Her husband was a minister for the Community of Christ church, with assignments in Kansas City, KS, Philadelphia, PA, Independence, MO, and San Lorenzo, CA. Being a minister's wife, she taught many women's Christian seminars, and also directed a women's chorus. A career outside the church was with Macy's Department Store where she worked as a music department buyer. A good memory for her daughters was Ethel dancing the Charleston as they all did the dinner dishes. In addition, Ethel was an accomplished seamstress for the entire family. She retired with her husband back to Independence in 1992. Ethel moved to Estes Park in 2006 to be near family. There, she sang with the Mountainaires ladies chorus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles.
She is survived by daughters Janet (James) Kangieser of Morrison, CO, and Mesa, AZ; Jane (Robert) Connell of Orangevale, CA; and June (James) Gamet of Estes Park, CO. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A gathering will celebrate Ethel's life at Good Samaritan Village in Estes Park at a later date. Visitation in Independence will be from 1– 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Entombment will follow at Mound Grove Mausoleum in Independence, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Outreach International.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019