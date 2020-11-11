Ethel passed into God's hands November 7, 2020. 7 days before her 93rd birthday.
Mother was born on November 14, 1927, daughter of Phoebe & Fred Reveill, in Kansas City, MO. She had 1 sister and 3 brothers. Mom graduated from North East High School, in Kansas City, MO. She was married to Clyde R. Pence in February 1948. They were blessed with 3 children: daughter, Lynda & James Parker, daughter, Joyce & Lee Friedman and son, Clyde E. & Mary Pence. She was also blessed with 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of which filled her life with joy & love. Mother retired from the Sears Store on Cleveland St. Kansas City, MO. Mom was a devout Christian, and also taught Sunday School classes for many years, at Rockwood Baptist Church, in Independence, MO., where she lived for almost 60 years. She will be loved and missed.
Cremation is planned with no formal services at this time.
