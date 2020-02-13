|
|
Eunice G. McConnell. 94, of Independence, MO passed away February 9, 2020.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Eunice will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Mound Grove Cemetery.
Eunice Sharp McConnell was born on September 27, 1925 to Paul H. Sharp and Lucille (Cone) Sharp. She was born on a farm near Hemple, MO. At age 6 months the family moved to a farm north east of DeKalb, MO. At age 2 ½ the family moved to the adjacent farm. Like many her age, she attended a one room school from the 1st thru 8th grade, Sampson and Stoney Point. The mode of travel to and from school, 3 miles, was walking each way, taking her in the family Model T Ford, or riding horse back. Eunice graduated from Faucett High School in 1943.
She accepted her first job at Whitaker Cable Company during WWII and attended Platte Business School. She went on to work for National Bellas Hess and retired for the Kroger Company after 21 years in accounts payable. Eunice lived at the YWCA from 1943 till 1949 in St. Joseph, MO. In 1949 she moved to the Kansas City North area, and in 1977 she settled in the Independence area. Being 6 feet tall, she was a member of Skyliners Club, a National tall people group. She had a big interest in genealogy and keeping all the updates on the family. Eunice's home church was DeKalb Christian. She also attended Northland Christian, Eastside Christian, and Fairmount Christian Church. She loved leaching Sunday School to the 8 & 9-year old's.
For 38 years, she was married to Durwood "Mac" McConnell, he preceded her in death in 2010. Being with her sister and brother and their families was always very special to Eunice. With Mac she shared a love for Boy Scouting. She would teach the boys scouts how to sew on their patches, hemming their slacks. Over the years, Eunice took many videos of Eagle Court of Honors for several of the troops in Independence. Eunice loved taking trips, photography, growing flowers (indoors and out), vegetable gardening, sewing and reading.
Eunice is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, sister and a great niece.
Survivors include: 6 nieces and nephews; stepdaughter; 2 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirley Sharp; a large extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers Eunice requested donations to your church or a Boy Scout Troop. Eunice had only expressed one regret in her life, not being able to guide more people to know our Savior.
Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020