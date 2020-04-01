|
|
Evan "Dean" Cox passed away peacefully at home in Austin, Texas, on March 26, 2020, at the conclusion of a lengthy illness. Gladys, his devoted wife and partner of 67 years, and local family members were present. Dean received cards and calls from many friends and loved ones in the days before his death.
Dean is survived by three sons, Joel (Jody,) David, and Eric (Carla;) six adult grandchildren and their spouses, and four great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother and father, Glen and Pearl, and his four siblings, Violet, Glen, Jr., Rosella, and Jerry, and daughter-in-law, Beth.
An Independence native, Dean was inspired by fellow Missourian Harry S Truman, and "The Buck Stops Here" is a philosophy that Dean lived in every way. A graduate of Chrisman High School, Graceland University, and UMKC, Dean served in the US Army during the Korean War. Dean and Gladys met in college, and were married on weekend leave during his Army service. After honorable discharge, Dean built their first home himself, "everything but the plumbing," while working at Bendix Aerospace and completing his undergraduate degree. Dean enjoyed a successful 35-year career with Bendix, then Allied-Signal Automotive. While in Labor Relations, Dean negotiated Master Collective Bargaining Agreements between management and organized labor. Even during stressful, high-stakes negotiations, Dean was known for never disrespecting labor's representatives, and never, ever cursing. At his retirement, one of Dean's former colleagues shared with family, "I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone, even in those very trying times."
Dean and Gladys lived a life of service to God, country, and community. A High Priest in the Community of Christ, Dean served in Congregation and District leadership roles for more than fifty years in Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Arkansas, and Texas. He embraced and preached the liberating truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, whose example inspired his service. He loved to sing the bass parts of new and old hymns in the congregation and choir. Dean gave countless volunteer hours to construction projects, including La Buena Fe Clinic, Community of Christ Reunion Grounds, Habitat for Humanity, and Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
In Dean's passing, we celebrate a blessed life, richly lived. In everything, he modeled the ministry of Christ and the joy of living. We miss him profoundly, and are comforted that he is united again with family and friends separated long ago by death. The family extends deepest thanks for the expert, compassionate care he received in his final years from all the staff at Lavender Springs Assisted Living, and Magnolia Hospice Care.
A future memorial service will be held when gathering restrictions are lifted. Gifts in Dean's memory to Outreach International, or any charitable organization dedicated to social justice and economic empowerment of the less advantaged, are encouraged.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020