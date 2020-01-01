|
|
Evangline F Conner, born January 8, 1934, joined her sons, William, Russ & Rex, her parents Fred & Evangline, and 9 siblings in Heaven on December 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Conner of 62 years, married December 30, 1957. Together they raised 6 boys, surviving Mark (Lorrie), Richard Sr., & Terry, along with 2 daughter-in-laws Michele and Rose.
One of her greatest pleasures in life was getting all of her family together which included 16 grandchildren: Tymisha, Kristina, Chance, Brian, Adam, Melissa, William, Richard Jr, Michael, Stephen, Casey, Amber, Analisa, April, Randy & Baylee. 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter along with many nieces and nephews.
Her hobbies included painting, reading, fishing and traveling. She was always there whenever someone needed her, from taking them to the airport or the emergency room to just having a nice lunch together. Always quick with a smile and a hug for her grandchildren and a wooden spoon for her boys, her ornery spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the of Kansas City.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 1, 2020