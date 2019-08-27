Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evelyn Marie (Pittman) Marriott

Evelyn Marie (Pittman) Marriott Obituary

Evelyn Marie (Pittman) Marriott, 70, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 2-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside service will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Memories of Evelyn and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements: Meyers Funeral Chapel: 816-229-3276.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 27, 2019
