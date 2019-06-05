|
|
Everett W. Thiemer, 84, of Oak Grove, MO formally of Odessa, MO, passed away May 31, 2019.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Everett was born January 9, 1935 in Bois D'Arc, MO, to Waymon & Verbalee (Moore) Thiemer. He was the owner/operator of his own lawn and janitorial services and also worked for the Independence School Bus department. Everett enjoyed listening to music and watching baseball. He was a member of the Long Branch Baptist Church in Odessa, MO.
Everett is survived by his son Kevin Thiemer (Debbie) of Independence, MO; daughter: Jan Claypool of Excelsior Springs, MO; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2019