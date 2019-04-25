Services Speaks Buckner Chapel 300 Adams Street Buckner , MO 64016 (816) 650-5555 Service 2:00 PM Speaks Buckner Chapel 300 Adams Street Buckner , MO 64016 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Florence Lane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence Pearl "Florrie" (McCoy) Lane

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Florence P. Lane, 84, of Buckner, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.



Her service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, MO 64016.



Florence was born on May 26, 1934 to Robert and Florence McCoy in the Bronx, New York. Florence (Florrie) was raised in New York. The Bronx, Brooklyn and Long Island were the cities that helped groom Florrie into the lady we have all come to love and adore. She told stories of taking trolleys to see Broadway shows and trips to Fire Island. She helped her mom with boarding children. Florrie also had wonderful stories to tell of when she worked at Central Islip State Hospital in the early 1950's. Not only was she a nurse's aide, but she was also one of the first females to be a part of an all-girls baseball league. She was paid to play baseball!



Her world would change when she fell in love with a handsome Navy man named William Lane. They were married on July 11, 1952 in Sayville, NY. Then the children came. First, there was their daughter, Florence Katherine in 1955. Then their son, William Robert, born in 1958. Around 1962, Bill and Florrie packed up their family and relocated to Lebanon, MO. Their third child, Robin Anne was born in 1964. The family tried a few places before they finally made Buckner, MO their home in 1966. Then their fourth child, Robert William arrived in 1969. The family was complete for now and Florrie returned to the work force at Lyons Diecasting. She worked full time, ran the house hold and attended all her boys' ball games. You could hear her from the stands.



She worked for 20 years before she retired. Meanwhile her family continued to grow and grow. In 1991, she lost her husband of 39 years to cancer and never remarried. She remained by herself for 28 years. She stayed surrounded by her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had the gift of gab with that New York accent. It was truly the best and will probably be missed the most, along with her unconditional love.



She is survived by her two sons, William Robert of Blue Springs and Robert William of Sibley; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as, her sister, Bobbie deLagarde of Sunset Beach, NC.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her two daughters, and her sister, Roberta.



There will be a gathering held at the Masonic Lodge at 611 S Sibley St., Buckner, MO 64016. Side dishes are welcome.



Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555 Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019