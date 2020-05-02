|
Floyd C. Fears, 88, of Independence, MO passed away April 28, 2020.
Born on March 21, 1932 to Corbett and Maud Fears in Newark, New Jersey, Floyd spent his life in service to others. After moving from Newark to St. Louis and then to Sikeston, MO, Floyd spent most of his youth on a dairy farm just outside Commerce, MO. There he learned the value of hard work, helping on the farm on many days when he should have been in school. An occasional movie on Saturday afternoon was a welcome break from work. On Sunday mornings the family (Alta, Floyd, Alma, Melva, Lowell and Mary Ann) could sometimes attend church about 30 miles away. Little did he know during this time that he would spend much of his life in service to that church.
After high school Floyd enlisted in the Marine Corps instead of being drafted during the Korean War. He served three years in the military including 18 months on the front lines in Korea. He then briefly joined the family construction business in Memphis, TN before deciding to attend Graceland College in Lamoni, IA. While at Graceland, Floyd met his bride of 61 years, Barbara Alison Booth. After completing his Associates Degree, he followed Barbara to Detroit where they were married.
Floyd and Barbara were blessed with five children, Jared (married to Denise with grandchildren Grace (married to Jake Volsky), Jordan and Joel and great-grandson Grant Volsky), Candace (married to Mark Roberts with grandchildren Corbett (married to Savannah), Austin, Moriah and Tori and great-grandsons Clark, Bruce and Steven Roberts), Heather (married to Robert Fredenberg Jr with grandchildren Mason (married to Maddie) and Preston), Scott (married to Susan with grandchildren Harrison, Marta and Henry) and Brian (married to Angie with grandchildren Wyatt, Megan and Kaylen).
After a few years working in industry, Floyd served as Historic Sites manager for the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – now Community of Christ. He managed the church's historic sites in Nauvoo, IL and Kirtland, OH. In 1972, Floyd moved his family to Independence, MO where he managed the church's rental properties and later the Auditorium and Temple. One of his proudest achievements was completing the purchase of various properties around the Auditorium and the property where the Temple now stands. His final project before retirement was to bring the Temple online and "get all the bugs worked out." Floyd worked for the church for 33 years and retired in 1997.
Very important to him were the many friendships he formed and the help he was able to provide to others through his work at the church. He held the priesthood offices of Priest and Elder for Community of Christ. Following retirement, Floyd and Barbara joined the Community of Christ RV Association. They enjoyed traveling all over the United States and in Canada where Floyd was able to use his construction and property management skills to lead upgrades on church campgrounds and congregations. Following Hurricane Katrina, Floyd and Barbara spent three months working on church buildings and member's houses in Mississippi. In addition to working for the church he loved, and attending the Stone Church congregation, Floyd found other service opportunities through Boy Scouts, Optimist Club, Neighborhood Councils and City Committee's to name a few.
More than anything, Floyd loved being with and around immediate and extended family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was eager to teach all the skills he had learned over the years, loved sharing stories that had lessons, share a meal at Arthur Bryant's BBQ and just enjoyed spending time with his family. We take great comfort knowing he was greeted in heaven with these words; "Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of the Lord".
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community of Christ Temple Endowment Fund, Attn: Mission Funding, 1001 W. Walnut St, Independence, MO 64050 or give online at https://www.cofchrist.org/give
A memorial service will be held once the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2020