Floyd Laverne Thomas, 91, passed away on October 18, 2020, in Independence, Missouri.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., both on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence, MO. He will be laid to rest in Buckner Hill Cemetery following the service.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600



