Floyd Myron Hershey, 98, died on October 27, 2019 at John Knox Village Care Center, Lee's Summit, Missouri.
A visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. will be held on November 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Community of Christ congregation, 4341 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64133, immediately after which a memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Private interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Outreach International, 112 W. 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.
Myron was born on August 11, 1921 in Independence, MO where he lived most of his life. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1939, earned an Associate in Arts degree from Graceland College in 1941, and was a U.S. Navy Aviation Cadet during World War II. Myron had many jobs and businesses. He built bombers during World War II, operated a Standard Oil Service Station, owned and operated Hershey Advertising, Inc. and later Hershey Real Estate Corporation. He was last employed by RE/MAX Heartland Real Estate, retiring in 1999.
In his earlier years Myron was an active participant and leader in the Community of Christ. He served as a High Priest and lay pastor of the Sugar Creek, Raytown, Blue Ridge and Ridgewood congregations. He was also a youth leader and a member of the Center Stake High Council. Upon his retirement from active ministry in 2006, Myron was accorded the honor of superannuation in the priesthood office of High Priest.
Myron was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor, his son, Howard Hershey, and his parents, Frank and Tessie Hershey.
He is survived by his sons Roger Hershey and wife Nancy of Independence, MO, Eric Hershey and wife Fran of Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren Sterling Hershey and wife Mary of Independence, MO, Erin Gomer and husband Brandon of Lee's Summit, MO, and Don Hershey of Toledo, OH; and great-grandchildren, Robbie and Adrienne Gomer of Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019