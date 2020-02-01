|
|
Floyd T. Alverson, 101, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, February 4 with a service following at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly, MO.
Floyd was born February 14, 1918 in Moberly, MO, the only child of Hazel (Turner) Alverson. He served in the US Navy Seabees, a naval construction force used to build advanced bases in the war zone during WWII. Floyd served in Trinidad and the South Pacific. After the war, Floyd worked for the MO State Highway Department as an engineer for over 20 years. He worked in 20 Missouri counties, supervising work on I-70, Lee's Summit Road and many other projects.
Floyd married Grace June Woirhaye in Warsaw, MO. They made their home in Independence where they lived for over 50 years. They had one son, John Turner, who died in infancy. Floyd and Grace were members of First United Method Church of Independence. They both loved to travel, taking trips to places such as Hawaii and Alaska and loved to fish, most frequently in Bennett Springs.
Floyd was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel; his wife Grace; and his infant son, John Turner.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020