Frances Edwina Johnson
1932 - 2020
Frances Edwina Johnson, 88, passed away on November 26, 2020 at John Knox Care Center, Lee's Summit, MO.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday December 2, at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E US Hwy 50, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.

Frances was born on August 3, 1932 in Independence, KS, to Cecil Hastings and May Hudiburg. She Married Leonard "Bud" Johnson on July 20, 1956 and they were blessed with two sons, Michael Eugene and David Allan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to her church, One Spirit United Methodist Church, 7900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64138.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
Sorry to learn about France passing. My prayers to the family, she will be missed
Joel Grieshaber
