Francis Albert Provost was born July 27, 1922, in Trout Creek, Michigan, to Oscar and Olga (Anderson) Provost, passed away on October 13, 2020.
He spent most of his years growing up in Crosby, Minnesota. Following graduation from Crosby High School, Frank joined the National Guard. He was called to active duty in the US Army, moving to California, Texas and then Indiana.
At Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Frank met a young Army nurse, Freda Stewart. They were married on August 15, 1943, a marriage that would span 75 years until she passed in 2019. After their marriage, both were sent to Europe during World War II, each to a different country. Following their war service, they located to Indiana where Frank took a position at Eli Lilly and Company. He worked there 36 years. During his years in Indiana, Frank was commissioned in the Indiana National Guard. With schooling and hard work, he advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Through Frank's years of service, he was a member of the Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Freda; parents, Oscar and Olga Provost; brothers, James and Donald; sisters, Lois Fort and Kathryn Johnson; daughter, Lorinda Provost Adair; granddaughter, Susan Erwin; and grandson, John Erwin.
Survivors include a brother, Charles Provost; sisters, Verona Schroeder (Al), Carol Dionne and Theresa Williams; sons, Michael Provost and Anthony Provost (Pam); daughter, Patricia Erwin (Ralph); grandchildren, Tina Engle (Shane), Michel Henderson (Ralph), Edward Provost (Sharon), Matthew Sharp (Cindy), Kevin Sharp (Eva), Genevieve Rodriguez (Ricardo), Connie Erwin and Jana Kurzweil; six great-grandchildren, Ashley Deglan (Kellin), Brandon Engle, Connor Henderson, Jaren Provost, Addison Provost, Lyn Patricia Sharp and Nathan Sharp; and one great-great-grandson, Jameson Deglan.
Cremation with burial at a later date in Lakewood Cemetery, Crosby, Minnesota.
Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at the Benton House, Blue Springs, Missouri.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book at www.parklawnfunerals.com.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234