Francis Louise (Huffaker) Emberton
1924 - 2020
Frances Louise Emberton, 95 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2200 N. Blue Mills Rd., Independence, MO 64058 with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There will be a rosary recited beginning at 9:30 Wednesday followed by family visitation from 10 a.m., until service time at the church.

Donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Frances was born December 3, 1924 in Kansas City, KS to William H. and Zada M. (Yeatts) Huffaker and has been a life-long area resident, graduating from NE High School. She had worked as a sales associate in the catalog department for Montgomery Wards for 33 years before she retired in 1998. She later worked as a sales associate for Dillard's from 1990 until 2000. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and craft work. She was a member and past president of the F.O.E. Lodge #47 in Raytown, MO as well as serving on the NE High School Alumni Committee. She was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

She is survived by; a daughter, Mary F. Wilson and husband Charles of Blue Springs, MO; 2 sons, John A. Emberton and wife Brenda and James H. Emberton and wife Rose all of Independence, MO; 4 sisters, Elizabeth A. Christman, Billie J. Monaco and Ellena Thomas all of Independence, MO and Katherine M. White of Liberty, MO; 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Emberton in 1998, a son, Tom McMahon on July 2, 1967 and a sister, Mary M. Lavelock.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
