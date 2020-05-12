|
Francis Michael Rose, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.
Mike was born on November 27, 1944, in Oakland, CA, the son of Charles and Helen Rose. Mike met his wife, Linda Stubbs, at Sheffield Assembly of God Church. They married on December 17, 1965, and had two children, Bradford Rose (wife Crystal) of Lunenburg, MA, and Rachel Mansfield (husband Shawn) of Liberty Township, OH. They have two grandsons, Kieran and Tristan Mansfield. Mike graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering. With the mind of an engineer and the spirit of an entrepreneur, he put his big dreams and ideas into action. He could design, build, and fix anything. He built cars, had a pilot's license, and maintained his own plane. His work took his family to many places, including Kansas City, Boston, Denver, and Superior, WI. He was well loved by his family and friends, who will miss his fun loving, adventurous, outgoing, and friendly nature. Mike's antics are funny family legend, which will be remembered fondly for years to come.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Becky Hazlett.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings, Mary Arnold (Stan), Dolores Brightwell (Larry), and Dr. Mark Rose (Gloria).
He will be cremated, per his wishes, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond.
Please remember to share your memories of Mike with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020