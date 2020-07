Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank A Perusich, 87, passed away on July 23, 2020.



A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, from 6-8 p.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. A private graveside service with full honors will be held at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900





