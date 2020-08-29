1/1
Frank Junior Shockey
1932 - 2020
Frank Shockey, 88, of Independence, MO passed away August 25, 2020.

A private entombment service will be held for the family at the Mound Grove Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Frank was born February 29, 1932 in Lineville, IA, the youngest of seven children to Earl and Fern (Bennett) Shockey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was an ownership partner of W. Evans Company in Kansas City, MO, until his retirement in 1993. Frank was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 65 years, Betty June Shockey, who passed in 2018.

Frank is survived by two sons, Steve Shockey (Denise) of Lee's Summit, MO, Doug Shockey (Karen) of Heber Springs, AR; daughter, Melinda Gregor of Independence, MO; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 29, 2020.
